Wolf King, Frail Body & Knoll announce 2022 tour

Earlier this year, Bay Area band Wolf King released their sophomore album The Path of Wrath on Prosthetic Records. It's a fusion of black/death metal, sludge, and hardcore, and if you like any or all of those things, it's very worth listening to. Now they've announced a 2022 US tour in support of it with Illinois screamo band Frail Body (who put out the great LP A Brief Memoriam on Deathwish in 2019) and Memphis deathgrinders Knoll (who dropped the pulverizing Interstice this year).

The tour kicks off at Anaheim's Chain Reaction on 1/22 and wraps up back in California in February, hitting tons of other US cities in between. There's a Brooklyn show on February 4 at Saint Vitus (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Wolf King / Frail Body / Knoll -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/22 Anaheim, CA | Chain Reaction

1/23 Phoenix, AZ | Underground @ Nile

1/24 El Paso, TX | Rockhouse Bar

1/25 Austin, TX | Come and Take It Live

1/26 Dallas, TX | Wits End

1/27 Houston, TX | Acadia

1/28 New Orleans, LA | Santos

1/29 Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade (Purgatory)

1/31 Birmingham, AL | The Firehouse

2/01 Greenville, SC | Birds Fly South Ale Project w/ WVRM

2/02 Frederick, MD | Cafe 611

2/03 Philadelphia, PA | Kung Fu Necktie

2/04 Brooklyn, NY | Saint Vitus Bar

2/05 Allston, MA | O'Brien's Pub

2/07 Pittsburgh, PA | Preserving Underground

2/08 Cleveland, OH | Now That's Class

2/09 Detroit, MI | Sanctuary

2/10 Chicago, IL | Cobra Lounge

2/11 Des Moines, IA | Lefty's

2/12 Denver, CO | Trailside Saloon

2/14 Salt Lake City, UT | The Loading Dock

2/15 Boise, ID |The Shredder

2/16 Seattle, WA | Funhouse @ El Corazon

2/17 Portland, OR | Dante's

2/18 Reno, NV | Alturas Bar

2/19 Sacramento, CA | Den of Sin

2/20 Cupertino, CA | X-Bar