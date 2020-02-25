Wolf Parade & Jo Passed played Brooklyn Steel (pics, video, setlist)

Wolf Parade have been touring North America behind this year's solid Thin Mind, their first album as a trio, and they brought tons of new songs and older favorites to Brooklyn Steel on Monday (2/24). Throughout their set (which leaned heavily on Thin Mind tracks), the band sounded as lively as ever, managing to breathe new life into older classics like "I'll Believe In Anything" and "Fine Young Cannibals," thanks to their leaner three-piece lineup. The band's energy levels remained at a constant high all night, with Dan Boeckner being his usual energetic self, swerving and shaking along to the songs' rhythms.

It was the band's final night of their North American tour, which included openers Jo Passed, who marked this final show by destroying their drum kit onstage upon ending their set. You can view photos of both bands, Wolf Parade's setlist, and fan-shot video, below.

Setlist - Wolf Parade @ Brooklyn Steel 2/24/20

Soldier's Grin

Julia Take Your Man Home

Against the Day

Grounds for Divorce

You're Dreaming

Lazarus Online

Modern World

Fall Into the Future

The Static Age

I'll Believe in Anything

Forest Green

Out of Control

Fine Young Cannibals

ENCORE

Disco Sheets

This Heart's on Fire

Kissing the Beehive

--

photos by P Squared