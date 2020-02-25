Wolf Parade & Jo Passed played Brooklyn Steel (pics, video, setlist)
Wolf Parade have been touring North America behind this year's solid Thin Mind, their first album as a trio, and they brought tons of new songs and older favorites to Brooklyn Steel on Monday (2/24). Throughout their set (which leaned heavily on Thin Mind tracks), the band sounded as lively as ever, managing to breathe new life into older classics like "I'll Believe In Anything" and "Fine Young Cannibals," thanks to their leaner three-piece lineup. The band's energy levels remained at a constant high all night, with Dan Boeckner being his usual energetic self, swerving and shaking along to the songs' rhythms.
It was the band's final night of their North American tour, which included openers Jo Passed, who marked this final show by destroying their drum kit onstage upon ending their set. You can view photos of both bands, Wolf Parade's setlist, and fan-shot video, below.
Setlist - Wolf Parade @ Brooklyn Steel 2/24/20
Soldier's Grin
Julia Take Your Man Home
Against the Day
Grounds for Divorce
You're Dreaming
Lazarus Online
Modern World
Fall Into the Future
The Static Age
I'll Believe in Anything
Forest Green
Out of Control
Fine Young Cannibals
ENCORE
Disco Sheets
This Heart's on Fire
Kissing the Beehive
--
photos by P Squared