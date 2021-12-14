Wolf Parade playing ‘Apologies to the Queen Mary’ in full at California shows

The 2022 edition of Pasadena, CA's Just Like Heaven was announced in June, and includes Wolf Parade, performing their acclaimed 2005 debut Apologies to the Queen Mary in full. The band have now announced two more California shows in May where they'll perform the album: May 20 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, and May 22 at August Hall in San Francisco. Tickets to the two new dates go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local, with a presale starting Wednesday, December 15 at 10 AM (use the password APOLOGIES).

The three CA shows are Wolf Parade's only upcoming dates at the moment. They released a new album, Thin Mind, in 2020, and wrapped up a North American tour supporting it shortly before pandemic lockdown began.

WOLF PARADE: 2022 TOUR

Fri, MAY 20, 2022 Troubadour Los Angeles, CA

Sat, MAY 21, 2022 Just Like Heaven 2022 Pasadena, CA

Sun, MAY 22, 2022 August Hall San Francisco, CA