Wolves In The Throne Room announce new LP ‘Primordial Arcana’ (exclusive vinyl & new video)

Last summer, atmospheric black metal greats Wolves In The Throne Room revealed that they signed to Relapse, who would be releasing their anticipated new album in 2021. That album has now been announced. It's called Primordial Arcana, the band handled all the production, mixing, and engineering themselves, and it comes out August 20 via Relapse in North America (and Century Media worldwide). We've got an exclusive "translucent gold with brown, oxblood and olive green splatter" vinyl variant available to pre-order in our store, limited to just 250 copies.

The first single is "Mountain Magick," and it finds the band's post-black metal fury in fine form. It also comes with a video directed by the band. "'Mountain Magick' was shot in the northern reaches of the Olympic Mountains and the ancient forests that shroud the foothills," the band says. "We wrote the story, created the costumes, shot the footage and did the editing ourselves, so it is a true product of our hearts and souls. Creating our own videos has been a long standing dream and now It’s very exciting to bring these Visions into the Cinematic Realm."

Watch the video for the new song and check out the tracklist below. Pre-order our exclusive vinyl variant of the LP, and add WITTR's 2006 debut LP Diadem of 12 Stars on 2xLP to your collection while you're at it.

Tracklist

Mountain Magick

Spirit of Lightning

Through Eternal Fields

Primal Cham (Gift of Fire)

Underworld Aurora

Masters of Rain and Storm

Eostre

Skyclad Passage (Bonus Track)