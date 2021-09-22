Wolves In The Throne Room, Full of Hell & Uada announce 2022 North American tour

Olympia black metallers Wolves In The Throne Room have announced a headlining 2022 tour in support of their new album Primordial Arcana, and it's a stacked bill all around with their Relapse labelmates Full of Hell (who have an anticipated LP on the way) and fellow PacNW black metal band Uada.

The tour kicks off in Seattle on January 11, and there's a Brooklyn show happening at Warsaw on January 27 (tickets). The whole tour goes on sale Friday (9/24) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Full of Hell's new album Garden of Burning Apparitions comes out 10/1 via Relapse, and you can get it on silver vinyl.

WITTR also play Psycho Las Vegas 2022.

Wolves In The Throne Room / Full of Hell / Uada -- 2022 Tour Dates

1.11 • Seattle, WA • Crocodile

1.12 • Vancouver, BC • Rickshaw

1.14 • Edmonton, AB • Starlite Room

1.15 • Calgary, AB • Dickens

1.17 • Salt Lake City, UT • Metro Music Hall

1.18 • Denver, CO • The Oriental Theater

1.19 • Lawrence, KS • Granada Theater

1.20 • Minneapolis, MN • Fine Line Music Café

1.21 • Chicago, IL • The Metro

1.22 • Detroit, MI • El Club

1.23 • Toronto, ON • Danforth

1.25 • Montreal, QC • Fairmount

1.26 • Boston, MA • Sinclair

1.27 • Brooklyn, NY • Warsaw

1.28 • Pittsburgh, PA • Mr. Smalls

1.29 • Washington, DC • The Black Cat

1.31 • Charlotte, NC • Amos' Southend

2.01 • Atlanta, GA • The Masquerade

2.02 • Tampa, FL • The Orpheum

2.04 • Dallas, TX • Amplified Live

2.05 • San Antonio, TX • The Rock Box

2.07 • Phoenix, AZ • Nile Theater

2.08 • Los Angeles, CA • The Regent

2.09 • Berkeley, CA • UC Theater

2.11 • Portland, OR • Hawthorne Theater