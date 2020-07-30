Wolves in the Throne Room sign to Relapse, releasing new album in 2021

Post-black metal greats Wolves in the Throne Room have signed to Relapse Records in North America ("in alliance with" Century Media worldwide), who will release their next album in 2021. "More news about the album will be made available over the months to come," a press release notes. The band says:

We are proud to announce our collaboration with Relapse records. As fans of the label since the early days, we are excited to be working with such capable folks. We are currently crafting our forthcoming record which will be released in North America by Relapse in alliance with Century Media who will be handling the rest of the world. More news to be announced very soon.

While you wait for that new album, stream their latest LP (2017's Thrice Woven) and watch a full-concert live video below.