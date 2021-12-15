Wolves in the Throne Room’s tour with Full of Hell & Uada cancelled for “personal reasons”

Bummer news. Wolves in the Throne Room's 2022 headlining tour with Full of Hell and Uada has been cancelled for "personal reasons." The band writes:

To our beloved fans. The upcoming North American tour will be canceled due to personal reasons. We know that our most dedicated fans already have tickets, so we encourage you to get your refund now and have a bit more cash for the Yuletide season. This is a enormous disappointment for us all…but we promise that we have other plans for live Rituals in the works and we will see you in the New Year.

With love and fire

A/N/K

The tour was scheduled to hit NYC on January 27 at Warsaw. As WITTR said in their statement, refunds are available. All affected dates are listed below.

--