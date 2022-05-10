Wombo announce new album, share “Backflip,” on tour with Bambara

Louisville, KY trio Wombo have announced new album, Fairy Rust, which is out July 29 via Fire Talk. The band say the album was influenced by the classic fairy tales of Hans Christian Andersen and the Brothers Grimm as well as other works of fantasy, by way of their own style of angular, post-punky indie rock.

The album includes "Below the House" which was released earlier this year, and they've just shared a second track, the charmingly off-kilter "Backflip." The song was inspired by singer Sydney Chadwick's grandmother, who once said to her, "we’re all just gonna meet ourselves at the end of this, aren’t we?” Chadwick says, "It’s about being stuck in a loop, continuously running back into yourself."

The video for "Backflip," directed by Cameron Lowe, plays into the song and album's "nightmarish-dream world" themes. Watch that below.

Wombo are currently on tour with Bambara, hitting Chicago tonight, and then Detroit and Toronto before wrapping things up in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 14 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed below.

Fairy Rust Tracklist

1. Snakey

2. Sour Sun

3. Backflip

4. Regular Demon

5. Below The House

6. She Go Private

7. It Melted Private

8. RVW

9. Queens Of Keesh

10. Fairy Rust

11. Headstand

12. Seven Of Cups

Wombo 2022 Tour Dates (all with Bambara)

5.10 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village +

5.11 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary +

5.12 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +

5.14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg +