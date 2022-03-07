Wombo share new single “Below the House,” expand spring tour

Louisville band Wombo, who are now signed to Fire Talk, have shared a new single that's out today. "Below the House" mixes jazzy chords and harmonies with noisier, skrokier riffing. “'Below the House' is about leaving things buried for the best sometimes when there’s nothing you could gain from trying to make sense of them," says singer-guitarist Sydney Chadwick. "The song was loosely based on a nightmarish type dream I had so the video kind of ties into that, since we wanted to create a sort of soundscape that emanates that.”

The video for "Below the House," which was directed by Cameron Lowe, underlines those nightmarish themes. Watch that below.

Wombo are touring around SXSW and Treefort Fest and have added more dates since the last time we posted, including a NYC show opening for Bambara at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 14. They've also got dates with Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Naked Giants and more. Check out Wombo's tour schedule below.

Wombo 2022 Tour Dates

03.13 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^

3.15 - Austin, TX @ House Johnson ~

3.16 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's (Winspear x Pond Mag Day Party) ~

3.17 - Austin, TX @ Hole In The Wall (Post-Trash Party) ~

3.17 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Fire Records x Anniversary Official Showcase) ~

3.18 - Austin, TX @ Swan Dive (Fire Talk Records Official Showcase) ~

03.22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

03.23 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive *

03.25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03.29 - Carboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

03.30 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle #

03.31 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

04.01 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt #

04.02 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill #

04.03 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre #

04.05 - Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar #

04.06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

04.07 - Austin, TX @ The Parish #

04.09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad #

5.11 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary +

5.12 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +

5.14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg +

* = w/ Ed Schrader's Music Beat

# = w/ Naked Giants

^ = Cola

+ = Bambara

~ = SXSW