Wombo share new single “One of These,” touring around SXSW and Treefort Fest

Louisville band Wombo released the Keesh Mountain EP back in May, and have now followed it up with an instantly appealing new single. "'One of These' is about duality," say the band, "like finding how to balance chaos and structure instead of choosing one or the other. The song is also about wanting to crawl into a hole but not letting yourself. I feel like every now and again many people have the desire to ignore everything going on around them; all the turmoil and hate and fighting, and hide away and live a quiet life. It’s a fantasy and the song is me playing with that fantasy, all the while knowing it’s a fools errand.” It's an alluring mix of whispery vocals and winsome melodies set against a fuzzed out indie rock backing.

"One of These" is out now on Fire Talk. Watch the video below.

Wombo have also announced 2022 tour dates around their appearances at SXSW and Treefort Music Fest, including dates with Ed Schrader's Music Beat and Naked Giants. No NYC or West Coast shows announced, though, but all dates are listed below.

Wombo - 2022 Tour Dates

03.17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03.18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03.19 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03.22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

03.23 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive *

03.25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03.29 - Carboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

03.30 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle #

03.31 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

04.01 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt #

04.02 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill #

04.03 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre #

04.05 - Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar #

04.06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

04.07 - Austin, TX @ The Parrish #

04.09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad #

* = w/ Ed Shrader's Music Beat

# = w/ Naked Giants