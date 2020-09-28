Women’s ‘Public Strain’ gets 10th anniv reissue ++ new rarities comp (stream a track)

Calgary band Women released their second album, Public Strain, on September 28, 2010. It turned out to be the band's final album, as Christopher Reimer died in February 2012. To celebrate the album's 10th anniversary, labels Jagjaguwar and Flemish Eye are reissuing the album on clear vinyl, along with a new companion EP featuring b-sides and other rare tracks.

Rarities 2007-2010 features five songs, including an alternate version of "Group Transport Hall" (from Women's debut album), and "Everyone Is So In Love With You" which you can listen to now. The cello-laden track is both warm and a little spooky and quite lovely. Check that out, along with a stream of Public Strain, below.

The Rarities EP is out digitally on Friday (10/2) and gets a physical release on January 21, 2021. You can pre-order that now.

Following Reimer's death, Women's Matthew Flegel and Michael Wallace went on to form Preoccupations, while Patrick Flegel started performing as Cindy Lee.

“Rarities 2007-2010” Tracklist:

Everyone Is So In Love With You

Bullfight

Service Animal

Grey Skies

Group Transport Hall (Alternate Version)