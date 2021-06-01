Woods announce ‘More Strange’ & share new single “Waiting Around For A New Me”

Woods are releasing More Strange, a deluxe edition of last year's excellent Strange to Explain, on July 23 via Woodsist. It comes with five new songs, including an alternate version of "Be There Still" and new lovely, horn-filled new single "Waiting Around for Me."

The band have also made a video for "Waiting Around for Me," which was directed by Ian McNaughton and tips its hat to classic 1970s' Columbo in its opening and closing titles. It's a bit disappointing that the video doesn't turn out to be a murder mystery, but shot at twilight it's lovely all the same. Watch below.

Woods play the 2021 Woodsist Festival in upstate NY this September with Yo La Tengo, Kevin Morby, Cassandra Jenkins and more.

Woods - Strange To Explain [More Strange (Deluxe Edition)]

July 23, 2021 - Woodsist Records

1. Next To You And The Sea

2. Where Do You Go When You Dream?

3. Before They Pass By

4. Can't Get Out

5. Strange To Explain

6. The Void

7. Just To Fall Asleep

8. Fell So Hard

9. Light Of Day

10. Be There Still

11. Weekend Wind

Bonus Tracks

12. Nickels and Dimes

13. Waiting Around For A New Me

14. Daylight Push

15. Be There Still (Alternate Version)

16. Sun Jammer