Woods announce new LP ‘Perennial,’ share “Between The Past” and “White Winter Melody”

Woods have announced their new album Perennial, coming on September 15 via Woodsist (pre-order). Bandmate Jeremy Earl crafted guitar, keyboard, and drum loops based on the principle that “perennial plants and flowers are nature’s loops,” and later he brought in bandmates Jarvis Taveniere and John Andrews to write and record what would become Perennial. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

With the announcement of Perennial, Woods released double single "Between The Past" b/w "White Winter Melody" today. The former, a meditation on nature and emotional relationships, comes with a blooming, psychedelic music video directed by Ian McNaughton, and the latter is a guitar-forward instrumental with pops of pedal steel. Listen to both songs below.

Perennial Tracklist

1. The Shed

2. Between The Past

3. Another Side

4. White Winter Melody

5. Sip Of Happiness

6. Little Black Flowers

7. Day Moving On

8. The Wind Again

9. Weep

10. Double Dream

11. Perennial