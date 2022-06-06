Woodsist Fest 2022 lineup: Guided by Voices, Waxahatchee, Sun Ra Arkestra, more

The Woodsist Festival has announced its 2022 edition, happening September 24 & 25 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. They describe it as "Two mellow days of music in the beautiful Hudson Valley, featuring local food vendors and plenty of room to stretch out."

The first day (9/24) features Guided By Voices, Woods, Tuareg band Les Filles de Illighadad, Drag City's Mind Maintenance (Joshua Abrams and Chad Taylor), Canadian songwriter Myriam Gendron, Pachyman (LA-based multi-instrumentalist Pachy García), and The Reds, Pinks & Purples (Glenn Donaldson of Skygreen Leopards, Art Museums, more).

Day 2 (9/25) features Waxahatchee, Sun Ra Arkestra, Medeski & Martin, ambient great Laraaji, harpist Mary Lattimore, and Detroit band Bonny Doon.

Single and two-day tickets for Woodsist Fest 2022 are on sale now. Check out the poster below.

Sun Ra Arkestra will also play a free show as part of Union Pool's Summer Thunder series in August.