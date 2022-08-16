Woodsist Fest adds Bill Callahan & The Feelies to 2022 lineup

The 2022 Woodsist Festival goes down September 24 & 25 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY and they've just added more acts to the lineup.

Bill Callahan and The Feelies will join Guided by Voices, Woods, Pachyman, Myriam Gendron, and The Reds, Pinks & Purples for Night 1 (9/24).

Night 2 (9/25) features Waxahatchee, The Sun Ra Arkestra, Medeski Martin and Wood, Mind Maintenance, Laraaji, Mary Latimore, and Bonny Doon.

Festival passes and single day tickets are on sale now.

Bill Callahan just announced new album YTI⅃AƎЯ.