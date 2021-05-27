Woodsist Festival 2021: Yo La Tengo, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Kevin Morby, more

The NY edition of the Woodsist Festival will be back this year, taking place September 25 & 26 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. Day 1 features headliners Yo La Tengo, plus Kevin Morby, Woods, Bridget St. John, 75 Dollar Bill, Cassandra Jenkins, John Andrews + the Yawns, and Aquarium Drunkard DJs. Day 2 has Parquet Courts headlining plus performances from Kurt Vile, Natural Information Society, Laraaji, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, Sessa, and Tubby DJs.

Tickets are on sale now.

Some details on the location via Woodsist: Arrowood Farms is located at 236 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord NY 12404. Tent and RV camping is available at the Rondout Valley Campground one mile away from the festival site. A carefully curated selection of local Hudson Valley-based food vendors will be on-hand serving all day long.

Kevin Morby will be on tour with Hamilton Leithauser this fall as well.

Check out photos from Woodsist Fest 2019:

WOODSIST FESTIVAL 2021 LINEUP



Saturday, September 25

Yo La Tengo

Kevin Morby

Woods

Bridget St. John

75 Dollar Bill

Cassandra Jenkins

John Andrews + the Yawns

Aquarium Drunkard DJs

Sunday, September 26

Parquet Courts

Kurt Vile

Natural Information Society

Laraaji

Steve Gunn

Anna St. Louis

Sessa

Tubby DJs