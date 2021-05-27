Woodsist Festival 2021: Yo La Tengo, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Kevin Morby, more
The NY edition of the Woodsist Festival will be back this year, taking place September 25 & 26 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. Day 1 features headliners Yo La Tengo, plus Kevin Morby, Woods, Bridget St. John, 75 Dollar Bill, Cassandra Jenkins, John Andrews + the Yawns, and Aquarium Drunkard DJs. Day 2 has Parquet Courts headlining plus performances from Kurt Vile, Natural Information Society, Laraaji, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, Sessa, and Tubby DJs.
Tickets are on sale now.
Some details on the location via Woodsist: Arrowood Farms is located at 236 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord NY 12404. Tent and RV camping is available at the Rondout Valley Campground one mile away from the festival site. A carefully curated selection of local Hudson Valley-based food vendors will be on-hand serving all day long.
Kevin Morby will be on tour with Hamilton Leithauser this fall as well.
Check out photos from Woodsist Fest 2019:
WOODSIST FESTIVAL 2021 LINEUP
Saturday, September 25
Yo La Tengo
Kevin Morby
Woods
Bridget St. John
75 Dollar Bill
Cassandra Jenkins
John Andrews + the Yawns
Aquarium Drunkard DJs
Sunday, September 26
Parquet Courts
Kurt Vile
Natural Information Society
Laraaji
Steve Gunn
Anna St. Louis
Sessa
Tubby DJs