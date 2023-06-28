Woodsist Festival 2023 lineup (Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile, Avey Tare, Woods, Cass McCombs, more)

After announcing a new album last week, Perennial, Woods have announced the 2023 lineup for their annual Woodsist Festival. This year's edition features Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Avey Tare, Cass McCombs, Bombino, Natural Information Society, Scientist, MJ Lenderman, Water from Your Eyes, Alabaster DePlume, Taper’s Choice, Daniel Higgs, Tyvek, Anna St Louis, and Woods themselves, plus DJ sets from Aquarium Drunkard and Tubby’s. The lineup was curated by Woods' Jeremy Earl.

Woodsist Festival is set for September 23 & 24 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10am. Check out a recap video of last year's edition below.

