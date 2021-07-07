Woodstock ’99 documentary coming to HBO this month, trailer released (watch)

Last year, the news broke that Netflix was developing a documentary series on Woostock '99, and today it's been revealed that HBO has a Woodstock '99 documentary called Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage coming July 23. It'll be the first film in Bill Simmons' Music Box series, Garret Price is directing, and as Collider reports, it features first-hand accounts from The Roots' Black Thought, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Moby, Jewel, The Offspring, Creed's Scott Stapp, and more, some of whom can be seen in the just-released trailer. It also features interviews and insight from Woodstock '99 organizers Michael Lang and John Scher, and culture critics Wesley Morris, Maureen Callahan, and Steven Hyden.

Woodstock '99 became infamous for its violence, fires, and multiple sexual assaults, and the festival's overall mayhem is prominently featured in the trailer, which you can watch below.

The Music Box series will have a total of six films, also including Jagged (about Alanis Morissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, directed by Alison Klayman), Untitled DMX (directed by Christopher Frierson), Listening to Kenny G (directed by Penny Lane), Mr. Saturday Night ("the untold story of Robert Stigwood and how he amped the disco era," directed by John Maggio), and Untitled Juice WRLD (directed by Tommy Oliver). Stay tuned for more on those.