Woodstock ’99 documentary coming to Netflix

Before the disastrous Fyre Festival became the festival we all love to hate, Woodstock '99 wreaked havoc in Rome, NY. The notorious fest, which Limp Bizkit, Korn, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Insane Clown Posse, The Offspring, Ice Cube, Wyclef Jean, Kid Rock, Rage Against the Machine, Metallica and others all performed at, became infamous as the scene of violence, fires, and multiple rapes. Original Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang distanced himself from it, calling it "MTVStock" and saying he had limited involvement.

Now, like Fyre Festival, the tale of Woodstock '99 will be told in a documentary. Deadline reports that Netflix is developing a series, with production companies Raw (who produced Don’t F**k with Cats and Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia) and BBH Entertainment (who co-produced Depeche Mode documentary SPIRITS in the Forest) attached to the project.

Sources tell Deadline that the doc will "delve deep into the culture that created Woodstock ‘99 and tell the real story behind how 'three days of peace, love and music' went down in flames," and feature unseen footage, and interviews with people behind the scenes, onstage, and in the crowds.

There's been no word yet on a title or release date, but stay tuned.

