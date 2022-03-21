Working Men’s Club announce new album ‘Fear Fear,” share “Widow”

Manchester band Working Men's Club will release a new album, Fear Fear, on July 15 via Heavenly. The album was made with producer Ross Orton (Arctic Monkeys, MIA, Tricky), and follows two years from their terrific debut.

“The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.” says frontman and songwriter Syd Minsky-Sargeant, who was 18 when WMC's debut was released. “I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics. It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”

The first single is "Widow," a compelling, danceable synthpop cut that channels Depeche Mode and Visage, with Minsky-Sargeant singing "Lust was easy until you died, now I fuck inside my head but not outside." You can watch the video below.

Working Men's Club were just in Austin for SXSW and have UK/EU tour dates lined up for the spring and summer -- their tour schedule is below.

TRACKLIST:

1. 19

2. Fear Fear

3. Widow 03:54

4. Ploys

5. Cut

6. Rapture

7. Circumference

8. Heart Attack

9. Money Is Mine

10. The Last One

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - 2022 TOUR DATES

Apr 07 - Deya Brewery Taproom - Cheltenham, UK

Apr 21 - Motel Mozaique - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Apr 22 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 01 - Circolo Magnolia - Segrate, Italy

May 04 - Café V Lese - Prague, Czech Republic

May 05 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland

May 09 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

May 11 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

May 26 - Catton Hall - Walton-on-trent, UK

May 28 - Brockwell Park, Brixton - London, UK

Jun 09 - Parc del Fòrum - Barcelona, Spain

Jun 17 - Claydon Estate - Buckingham, UK

Jul 21 - Jodrell Bank - Macclesfield, UK

Jul 22 - Hillsborough Park - Sheffield, UK

Jul 28 - Lowther Castle & Gardens - Penrith, UK

Aug 19 - Aérodrome de Guéret Saint-Laurent - Guéret, France