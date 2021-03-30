Working Men’s Club share new single “X”

Following last year's terrific self-titled debut album, UK group Working Men's Club are back with a new single. "X" finds the band laying off the synthesizers just a little to deliver a taut, nervy ripper that you can still dance to. You can watch the video, directed by SJ Hockett, and give their debut a spin, below.

Working Men's Club didn't get to tour for their debut thanks to the pandemic, but they've now announced UK dates for the fall and those are listed below.

Working Men's Club - November 2021 Dates

7th – Engine Rooms – SOUTHAMPTON

8th – The Globe – CARDIFF

10th – The Fleece – BRISTOL

11th – Stylus – LEEDS

12th – The Ritz – MANCHESTER

13th – Garage (Stag & Dagger) – GLASGOW

14th – La Belle Angele (Stag & Dagger) – EDINBURGH

16th – Beat Generator – DUNDEE

17th – St Doms – NEWCASTLE

18th – Leadmill - SHEFFIELD

19th – Academy 2 – BIRMINGHAM

23rd – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM

24th – Academy 2 – OXFORD

25th – Brixton Electric - LONDON