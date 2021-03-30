Working Men’s Club share new single “X”
Following last year's terrific self-titled debut album, UK group Working Men's Club are back with a new single. "X" finds the band laying off the synthesizers just a little to deliver a taut, nervy ripper that you can still dance to. You can watch the video, directed by SJ Hockett, and give their debut a spin, below.
Working Men's Club didn't get to tour for their debut thanks to the pandemic, but they've now announced UK dates for the fall and those are listed below.
Working Men's Club - November 2021 Dates
7th – Engine Rooms – SOUTHAMPTON
8th – The Globe – CARDIFF
10th – The Fleece – BRISTOL
11th – Stylus – LEEDS
12th – The Ritz – MANCHESTER
13th – Garage (Stag & Dagger) – GLASGOW
14th – La Belle Angele (Stag & Dagger) – EDINBURGH
16th – Beat Generator – DUNDEE
17th – St Doms – NEWCASTLE
18th – Leadmill - SHEFFIELD
19th – Academy 2 – BIRMINGHAM
23rd – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM
24th – Academy 2 – OXFORD
25th – Brixton Electric - LONDON