World of Pleasure’s (Mortality Rate, Serration) debut EP is a total rager: Listen

Jess Nyx has been having a busy year. Her Calgary-based hardcore band Mortality Rate put out an expanded reissue of Sleep Deprivation (including the songs from their split with Judiciary, and featuring new artwork created by Madison Watkins of Year Of The Knife), and Jess guested on the new Acacia Strain album and Cauldron EP, and now, as Stereogum points out, she has a new band with Colter from (fellow Cauldron collaborators) Serrration called World of Pleasure and they just dropped their three-song self-titled debut EP. As you'd expect from these two, each song totally shreds, and Jess' voice is as pulverizing as ever. Listen:

