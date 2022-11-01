Worm announce first-ever live shows (Saint Vitus included)

Worm just followed their 2021 breakthrough album Foreverglade with their new EP/mini-album Bluenothing last week on 20 Buck Spin, and now they've announced what are apparently their first live shows ever. One's a headlining show in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on April 13, and that's right before they play Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philly. It also sounds like more shows are TBA, so stay tuned.

Writing about Bluenothing, we said:

This new Worm EP (or mini-album) feels just as gargantuan as their breakthrough 2021 album Foreverglade. It's got four songs that click in at 26 minutes, and it treks through death metal, black metal, funeral doom, folk guitar, symphonic parts, shred solos (thanks to the addition of guitarist Philippe Tougas), and more in a way that feels truly towering. The production is crisp, the musicianship is as tight as can be, and the screams (delivered by a guy named Phantom Slaughter) are bloodthirsty. Also: really cool artwork.

Stream it below.