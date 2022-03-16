Wormrot announce new album ‘Hiss,’ share new song “Behind Closed Doors”

Singapore grinders Wormrot have announced a new album, Hiss, due July 8 via Earache Records (pre-order), and lead single "Behind Closed Doors" is a 90-second scorcher that starts out as crisp, precise, and totally badass grindcore before turning into classic thrash at the end. It rips, and you can watch the video below.

Tracklist

1. The Darkest Burden

2. Broken Maze

3. Behind Closed Doors

4. When Talking Fails, It’s Time For Violence

5. Your Dystopian Hell

6. Unrecognizable

7. Hatred Transcending

8. Doomsayer

9. Pale Moonlight

10. Seizures

11. Voiceless Choir

12. Grieve

13. Sea Of Disease

14. Noxious Cloud

15. Shattered Faith

16. Desolate Landscapes

17. Spiral Eyes

18. Vicious Circle

19. Weeping Willow

20. All Will Wither

21. Glass Shards