Wormrot announce new album ‘Hiss,’ share new song “Behind Closed Doors”
Singapore grinders Wormrot have announced a new album, Hiss, due July 8 via Earache Records (pre-order), and lead single "Behind Closed Doors" is a 90-second scorcher that starts out as crisp, precise, and totally badass grindcore before turning into classic thrash at the end. It rips, and you can watch the video below.
Tracklist
1. The Darkest Burden
2. Broken Maze
3. Behind Closed Doors
4. When Talking Fails, It’s Time For Violence
5. Your Dystopian Hell
6. Unrecognizable
7. Hatred Transcending
8. Doomsayer
9. Pale Moonlight
10. Seizures
11. Voiceless Choir
12. Grieve
13. Sea Of Disease
14. Noxious Cloud
15. Shattered Faith
16. Desolate Landscapes
17. Spiral Eyes
18. Vicious Circle
19. Weeping Willow
20. All Will Wither
21. Glass Shards