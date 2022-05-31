Wormrot vocalist Arif leaves band

Singapore grindcore trio Wormrot's new album Hiss is due July 8 via Earache, and it looks like it'll be their last with lead vocalist and co-founder Arif, who just left the band (along with their manager Azean). He writes:

It is with a heavy heart to announce that I, Arif, and Azean have parted ways with Wormrot.

We’ve thought about it for some time before coming to a final decision. We’ve been going through a lot of personal hardships and it’s taken a toll on our mental health and well-being. This is for the best.

There are many other factors that are just too personal to share. Certain issues have become priorities that we just can’t avoid. It’s going to take us some time to recover. It was a difficult decision but our family is our priority and we do not wish to hold the band back.

Also, I have to stop pretending that I am still interested being in the band. It feels wrong and disrespectful to Rasyid and Vijesh whom I regard as part of my family. The best people I have ever worked musically with.

Thank you for your amazing love and support for the past 15 years. Thank you for believing in me. Past members, friends near and far, and promoters who’ve hosted us. Azean and I have been in the band since Day 1 in 2007 and these memories are embedded in us until the end of time.

We wish nothing but the best to Wormrot and their future endeavours. HISS is my final album.

Good times.

- Arif and Azean