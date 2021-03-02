Worriers announce covers EP, share cover of Rancid’s “Old Friend”

Brooklyn indie-punks Worriers have announced a new covers EP, The Old Friends, due this Friday (3/5) for Bandcamp's next fundraiser. The EP is named after its lead single, a cover of Rancid's ...And Out Come The Wolves ska-punk classic "Old Friend," and it also features covers of Tom Petty, Mission of Burma, The New Pornographers, and Bleachers. The description reads:

Over the past year, Worriers was asked to participate in a number of benefit livestreams, comps, and other projects that wouldn't normally be possible for us to do when we were on tour all the time. Living in different cities during quarantine, we took these opportunities to keep making music together - from home. Over the past few years, various arrangements of Worriers have played cover sets of bands like Fleetwood Mac, Minor Threat, Green Day, and The Lemonheads, so covers have always been a fun extra-curricular activity for us. This collection brings together songs from some of our favorite and most influential bands.

The members recorded most of the EP in their individual homes during lockdown, except Mikey Erg's drums, which were recorded at Russell Street studios, where Worriers recorded most of 2020's You Or Someone You Know. They were all mixed by Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tudzin, except "Old Friend," which was mixed by Jack Shirley."

The cover of "Old Friend," which Worriers recorded for an upcoming tribute album, stays faithful to Rancid's original but Worriers make it their own and they do a lot of justice to it. Listen below.

In related news, Mikey Erg covers another Bay Area '90s punk classic, Green Day's "Going To Pasalacqua," on his just-released solo album.

Tracklist

1. Rollercoaster (Bleachers cover)

2. Letter From An Occupant (The New Pornographers cover)

3. Keeping Me Alive (Tom Petty cover)

4. Old Friend (Rancid cover)

5. That's How I Escaped by Certain Fate (Mission of Burma cover)

