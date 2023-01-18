Worriers announce new LP, share “Pollen in the Air” (watch video)

Singer/songwriter Lauren Denitzio has announced a new album as Worriers, Warm Blanket, due out April 7 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. It's their fourth full-length, and Denitzio recorded and mixed it at home, with Atom Willard (Against Me!, etc) contributing drums remotely. See the tracklist below.

While working on Warm Blanket, Denitzio realized that Worriers, which they'd treated as a band in the past, was actually a solo project. They say their new songs reflect "unlearning the expectations of being in a band" and writing music "that’s more in line with my actual influences." They've shared the first single, "Pollen in the Air," a synthy track accompanied by a video featuring their illustrations. Watch it below.

WORRIERS - WARM BLANKET TRACKLIST

1. Doom Scrolling

2. Prepared To Forget

3. Warm Blanket

4. Power Pop Mixtape

5. Creep

6. Pollen In The Air

7. Murder Ballad

8. Never Quite Kicks In

9. Provisional Hope

10. You Don’t Need Me