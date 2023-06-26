Worriers recruit members of The Hold Steady, Cayetana & more for ‘Trust Your Gut’ LP (new video)

Lauren Denitzio released the new Worriers album Warm Blanket in April and now they're set to release a second Worriers album of 2023, Trust Your Gut, on September 15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co (pre-order). Like Warm Blanket, the new album has drums by Atom Willard (Against Me!, Alkaline Trio, etc), and this one also reunites Worriers with guitarist Frank Piegaro and brings in The Hold Steady keyboardist Franz Nicolay and ex-Cayetana bassist Allegra Anka. It was self-produced but made in a studio, vs Warm Blanket which Lauren made at home with Atom contributing drums remotely.

We're premiering the first single and title track, a propulsive, synth-fueled heartland rock song that sounds descended from Born in the U.S.A.-era Springsteen. It comes with a Chelsea Christer-directed video that pays homage to Empire Records but changes the setting from a record store to a queer bar. Here's what Lauren tells us about the song and video:

This is some of the most fun I've ever had writing and recording a song, so I wanted the video to come from an equally fun and joyous place. The song is meant to celebrate learning to trust your intuition and advocate for yourself and your own time, even in the face of being told that everything is fine. I thought it would be a good match for the video to be an interpretation of Empire Records where we're saving a queer bar instead of a record store - just a fun way to claim space and community and see yourself in something when outside forces are working against you. Queer interpretations are some of my favorite things to talk about, and I'll never turn down a chance to incorporate queer joy into our work!

Check it out below.

Worriers currently have one upcoming show, in their new hometown of Los Angeles on August 4.

Tracklist

1. Hold My Breath

2. Trust Your Gut

3. I’m Not Mad

4. Waste Of Space

5. Backyard Garden

6. Cloudy and 55

7. Anything Else

8. Losing The Thread

9. Charming

10. Math

11. Top 5

12. Friends or Something

