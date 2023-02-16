Worriers share “Prepared To Forget,” announce East Coast tour dates with Lizdelise

Worriers, the project of singer/songwriter Lauren Denitzio, announced their new album Warm Blanket last month, and today they shared a new single, "Prepared To Forget." It's a laid-back indie track with wryly funny lyrics, anchored by the hook "I'm headed out, prepared to forget/All the memories I haven't even made yet." Listen to it below.

Ahead of the April 7 release of Warm Blanket via Ernest Jenning Record Co., Worriers have also shared East Coast tour dates and a new touring lineup. Lauren will be joined on the road by drummer Atom Willard (of Against Me!), bassist Dominic Angelella, and guitarist Frank Piegaro. Support on the tour comes from Lizdelise, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on April 9 at TV Eye. Tickets are on sale now.

Worriers -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 5 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

April 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

April 7 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

April 8 - Boston, MA @ Faces Brewing Co.

April 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye