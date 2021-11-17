Worst Party Ever announce debut album ‘Dartland’ (stream “Prism on a Window”)

Seattle emo band Worst Party Ever will follow their 2020 EP here, online with their first full-length album, Dartland, digitally on December 17 via No Sleep, with a CD release coming 1/21 and vinyl in spring 2022 (pre-order). We're premiering lead single "Prism on a Window," which offers up a catchy, power-poppy version of emo that starts out as a slow-burner but turns into a '90s Midwest emo-style ripper by the end. It's cool stuff and you can check it out below.

"We’ve spent the last 2 years recording and writing this album," Andy Schueneman tells us. "It feels like the only release we’ve ever done that I am ready to actually release. I made 'Prism' the first single and track because it helps give context to what the record is about and how I’ve been feeling for the last few years. We all finally had the ability to make something together as we planned back in high school. I'm looking forward to showing everybody the rest of the record as it means so much to us."

As just announced earlier this week, Worst Party Ever will support Free Throw on a 2022 tour, which includes Camp Trash on all dates plus Bad Luck on the first leg and Charmer on the second. The run with Bad Luck hits NYC on January 12 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Free Throw / Worst Party Ever / Camp Trash -- 2022 Tour Dates

January 07 - Lakewood, OH (Mahall’s)*

January 08 - Columbus, OH (Big Room Bar)*

January 09 - Detroit, MI (El Club)*

January 11 - Buffalo, NY (Mohawk Place)*

January 12 - Brooklyn, NY (Knitting Factory)*

January 13 - Boston, MA (Brighton Music Hall)*

January 14 - Hartford, CT (Webster Underground)*

January 15 - Washington, DC (Songbyrd)*

January 16 - Richmond, VA (Richmond Music Hall)*

January 18 - Philadelphia, PA (The Foundry)*

January 20 - Carborro, NC (Cat’s Cradle)*

January 21 - Columbia, SC (New Brookland Tavern)*

January 22 - Atlanta, GA (Masquerade)*

January 23 - Nashville, TN (Exit/In)^*

January 25 - Kansas City, MO (The Rino)^

January 26 - Denver, CO (Globe Hall)^

January 28 - St. Louis, MO (Blueberry Hill)^

January 29 - Chicago, IL (Subterranean)^

January 30 - Grand Rapids, MI (Pyramid Scheme)^

* = w/ Bad Luck.

^ = w/ Charmer

