Wreckless Eric touring in September

Wreckless Eric had a rough 2020, nearly dying from COVID and suffering a related heart attack, but he has recovered and is ready to start playing shows again. He's lined up a 10-date tour of the East Coast and Midwest in September, staring 9/17 in Catskill, NY and then hitting Philly, Baltimore, Richmond, Asheville, Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, Rockford IL and Minneapolis.

Before the tour, Wreckless Eric will play Brooklyn's Our Wicked Lady on August 27 and tickets are on sale. All dates are listed below.

During recovery and lockdown, Eric made a new record, but details are still TBA. Stay tuned. Eric's most recent record is 2019's Transience and you can stream that, along with video of him performing his classic "Whole Wide World," below.

WRECKLESS ERIC - 2021 TOUR DATES

August 27 BROOKLYN NY Our Wicked Lady

September 17 CATSKILL NY The Avalon Lounge

September 18 PHILADELPHIA PA House Concert

September 19 BALTIMORE MD Ottobar tickets

September 21 RICHMOND VA Fuzzy Cactus

September 23 ASHEVILLE NC Fleetwoods

September 24 NASHVILLE TN Easy Rooms

September 25 MEMPHIS TN Gonerfest

September 26 LOUISVILLE KY Zanzabar

September 27 ROCKFORD IL Mary’s Place

September 29 MINNEAPOLIS MN Hook & Ladder Theater