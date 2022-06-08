Wu-Tang Clan Crocs are on the way

Wu-Tang Clan have expanded their vast merchandise empire with a new branded offering: a collaboration with the Crocs, makers of the ugly-but-comfortable shoes that continue trending a decade after first being introduced. The new collection, which is currently exclusive to the Crocs app, includes a classic black clog, a classic yellow slide, a five pack of "Jibbitz" charms, and, because Wu-Tang is for the children, a classic yellow clog in kids sizes. All are emblazoned with Wu-Tang's logo in just about every place you could possibly think of. See the collection below, and download Crocs' app to purchase the limited shoes and charms.

Wu-Tang are on a co-headlining tour with Nas this summer and fall, including a Newark, NJ show at Prudential Center on September 13. GZA also has shows coming up, and he's added a new NYC date at Le Poisson Rouge on July 14. He'll be performing Liquid Swords plus other "greatest hits" with his live band Phunky Nomads, and he'll be battling challengers in blitz chess before the show. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 9.

