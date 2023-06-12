Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, more tapped for Hip Hop 50 celebration at MSG

The celebrations of hip hop's 50 anniversary keep coming: here's another big one in NYC from Hot 97 and WBLS-FM, curated by Funk Flex. "Hip Hop Forever" happens on Friday, September 15 at Madison Square Garden. The lineup features Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, and Sean Paul, with special guests Mariah Carey and Maxwell (according to a tweet from Hot 97, they're hosting along with Tyrese). Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM EDT, with various presales starting Thursday, June 15 at 10 AM.

This show happens right before Wu-Tang head out on a new leg of their NY State of Mind Tour with Nas and De La Soul. That includes an NYC show on September 27 at Barclays Center.