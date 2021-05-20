Wu-Tang Clan performing with an orchestra this summer

Wu-Tang Clan are set to headline Miami festival III Points' October return, and they have a few other dates lined up ahead of that, as well. One of them in particular is pretty special: on August 13 at Red Rocks Amphitheater, they'll be joined onstage by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra for a set. Big Boi of Outkast and DJ Chris Karns are also on the bill, and tickets go on sale Friday, 5/21 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, Red Rocks will return to hosting full capacity audiences starting on June 21, 9News reports. Events scheduled for after that date are being put on sale for the venue's full 9,545-person capacity. "Like lots of other industries, sports and entertainment have been completely sidelined,” venue spokesperson Brian Kitts says. "Getting back to business is really emotional for a lot of people. We will never take for granted again the experience of gathering or sitting there having a beer, watching a show or a game."