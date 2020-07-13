Wu-Tang Clan will make a personalized video for you on Cameo

You can get commission personalized videos from over 30,000 different celebrities on Cameo, including musicians like Kathleen Hanna, David Yow, Ariel Pink, Torres, Foxygen's Sam France, Dr Dog's Eric Slick, The Drums' Jonny Pierce, Giant Drag's Annie Hardy, Surfbort's Dani Miller, Brad Oberhofer, Girlpool's Harmony Tividad, and more. Here's another: as Consequence of Sound points out, you can now get a personalized video from Wu-Tang Clan, too. It'll cost you $360 for the privilege, which is a bargain in comparison to Ice Cube, who charges $500.

In an introductory video that you can view on their profile, RZA says, "I'm proud to announce that the Wu-Tang Clan has joined Cameo, I know a lot of people out there, especially during this quarantine time, you can't have access to your favorite artists, and sometimes you may want somebody to shout out some great inspiration to your family members."

He continues, "You know what’s funny, yo? We don’t mind saying ‘happy birthday’ because we know that when your day is born, it changes the whole world, yo. So we can change the world together. Wu-Tang forever."

Ghostface Killah and Inspectah Deck each have their own individual listings, too (although Deck is currently unavailable).

