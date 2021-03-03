Wu-Tang Clan’s unveil 300-page book that comes in a 400 lb case (only 36 made)

From the makers of the $2 million single copy album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin comes this new collectors keepsake that's being called the "biggest and rarest book in the history of Hip Hop." The Wu-Tang Clan are at it again, announcing Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, an enormous 21"x21", 300-page book with a gold-embossed flying W logo on the front that comes housed in an admittedly cool-looking steel and bronze stand that weighs a whopping 400 pounds.

Featuring rarely seen photos, Legacy will tell the story of the iconic Staten Island hip hip group. Or, as the promo copy says: "Printed and bound in Italy using only the finest leather and materials, each of the 300 pages is a snapshot of Wu-Tang history in the making, providing a unique glimpse into the origins of the biggest Hip-Hop Crew of all time."

As for the stand, it's an homage to the "bronze ritual bowls of the Zhou Dynasty whose first ruler was King Wu-Wang, the chambers consist of Spun Mild Steel bowls while the raised ridges, base and logo are furnished in solid brushed brass."

There are, naturally, only 36 editions of Legacy being made. Wu-Tang Clan hasn't said how much these limited edition works of art will set you back, but if you think about the per-pound price it might make it seem more reasonable. Watch a commercial for Legacy below and you can sign up to learn more about the book (like when it's going on sale and for how much), and check out a few pictures from the book, here.

The saga of Wu-Tang's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which involves disgraced pharma-bro Martin Shkreli, is being turned into a movie for Netflix.