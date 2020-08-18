Wylde Ratttz (Stooges, Sonic Youth, Mudhoney, etc) unearth “Fun House” cover

The Wylde Ratttz, the supergroup of The Stooges' Ron Asheton, Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore & Steve Shelley, Mudhoney's Mark Arm, Minutemen's Mike Watt, Sean Lennon, producer/Gumball leader Don Fleming and Jim Dunbar, got together in 1997 to record covers and originals for Todd Haynes' glam rock quasi-Bowie biopic Velvet Goldmine. They recorded a lot more songs than what got used in the film, and many from the vaults have been making their way out via Bandcamp this year.

There's still more, too. They've been holding onto a cover of The Stooges' "Fun House" but have now shared it to celebrate Fun House's 50th anniversary. Mark Arm takes lead vocals and Sabir Mateen provides the blasting tenor sax and, of course, Asheton is leading the charge on guitar. It's a ripping, 11-minute take on the classic and you can listen below and all Bandcamp proceeds go to the Ron Asheton Foundation.

If you need more Fun House celebration, Third Man just released Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970 which caught the original lineup of The Stooges right before the release of Fun House.

Ron Asheton: Guitar

Mark Arm: Vocals

Thurston Moore: Guitar

Mike 'Pipe' Watt: Bass, beam

Steve Shelley: Drums, percussion

Sabir Mateen: Tenor saxophone

Produced by Don Fleming for Instant Mayhem Productions