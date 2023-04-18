X announce summer tour with English Beat, Squirrel Nut Zippers, more

L.A. punk icons X will be on tour this summer, where they'll be joined on the East Coast by Squirrel Nut Zippers and on the West Coast by The English Beat and Save Ferris. The tour kicks off at TN's The Caverns and wraps up July 30 in Costa Mesa, CA, and includes stops in DC (The soon-to-open Atlantis), NYC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle and more. All dates are listed below, and the band say more are still to be announced.

The NYC stop is at The Palladium Times Square on June 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time.

X New and Improved Summer 2023 Tour Dates:

June 23 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *

June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *

June 25 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis (X only)

June 26 – Washington DC @ 9:30 club *

June 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 *

June 30 – New York, NY – The Palladium Times Square *

July 01 – Glenside, PA – The Keswick Theatre *

July 02 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur *

July 03 – Albany – Empire Live

July 05 – Cleveland – House of Blues

July 06 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

July 14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live ^

July 30 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair ^

*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers

^ with English Beat and Save Ferris