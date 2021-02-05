X Japan’s Yoshiki is the subject of new Disney+ special ‘My Music Story’

2020 was a big year for composer, multi-instrumentalist, and X Japan bandleader Yoshiki: he collaborated with St. Vincent on a stirring, orchestral, version of "New York;" released XY, a fashion photo book and his first book in 28 years; and made collaborative quarantine track "Sing For Life" with Bono, will.i.am, and Jennifer Hudson, among other things, before starting off 2021 performing on an annual Japanese TV special.

Now he's the subject of a new special, My Music Story, which premieres today (2/5) on Disney+. The description reads:

YOSHIKI is the internationally-renowned rock star, named "one of the most influential composers in Japanese history." In the Disney+ original, which is subtitled in English, YOSHIKI performs reimagined versions of two Disney classics: "Let It Go" from Frozen and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, along with his own compositions. YOSHIKI also gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his recording process and how he shaped the arrangements in his Hollywood studio.​

Watch clips and listen to his St. Vincent collaboration, below...