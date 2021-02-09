X release two new songs from the ‘Alphabetland’ sessions (one ft. The Doors’ Robby Krieger)

Last year, punk legends X returned with their genuinely good first album in 27 years (and first with the original lineup in 35 years), Alphabetland (on Fat Possum). Today, they followed it with two unreleased songs from the sessions, "True Love, Pt. 3" and "Strange Life." The former is a twangy reworking of the funk-inspired "True Love" from 1983's Under The Big Black Sun, and the latter is a punk ripper that features guitar from Robby Krieger of The Doors (whose Ray Manzarek produced several X albums).

"Robby came down on our last day in the studio and played on ‘Strange Life’. How fitting and how wondrous!" Exene Cervenka said in a statement. "And can there ever be enough ‘True Love’? Writing this reminds me of how much fun it was being in the studio with Rob Schnapf. He is a great producer and really helped make Alphabetland happen."

If you dug Alphabetland, you'll dig these songs too. They sound like classic X, and they're very fresh and inspired for a band who took three decades off. Listen below.

