Xenia Rubinos announces new album ‘Una Rosa,’ shares “Working All The Time”

Xenia Rubinos has been dropping singles since last year -- "Who Shot Ya?," "Did My Best," and "Cógelo Suave" -- and now she has finally announced a followup album to 2016's Black Terry Cat, featuring those three songs and the just-released "Working All The Time." The album's called Una Rosa, and it comes out October 15 via ANTI- Records (pre-order).

The new song comes with a video directed and edited by Mario Rubén Carrión, and Xenia says, "It’s a 2-minute maximalist jaunt. It reminds me of a hot NYC summer." The song is a seamless fusion of experimental art pop and radio-friendly R&B, and it works in elements of the traditional rumba "Ave Maria Morena." It's very cool stuff, as you can check out for yourself below.

Tracklist

SIDE A - RED

ice princess

Una Rosa

Ay Hombre

Working All The Time

Sacude

Who Shot Ya?

Cógelo Suave

SIDE B- BLUE

Darkest Hour

Don’t Put Me In Red

Worst Behavior

Did My Best

Si Llego

What Is This Voice?

FIN