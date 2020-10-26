Xenia Rubinos releases new song & video, “Who Shot Ya?”

Xenia Rubinos still hasn't released a followup to her excellent 2016 album Black Terry Cat, but last year she put out the two-song single "Diosa" / "Bugeisha" and now she's back with another new song, "Who Shot Ya?". It's a powerful, genre-blurring song that shares its title with a Biggie song and borrows bits of "I Shot The Sheriff" and Cuban poet Jose Marti’s Versos Sencillos. Xenia says:

I’m cheering on my fam to go and get it, whether that be get their rest, get their peace, get their money, get their justice -- to get up and get it. How many more times am I going to hear another man in power talk about what is best for the people, only to turn around and put children in cages and murder innocent people in their sleep? This perceived power is no action at all when their interests aren’t being served. The system is working as it was designed to and I’m trying to amplify some of that in my work.

The song comes with a video made with filmmaker Julia Pitch and choreographer Kate Watson Wallace that explores the idea of cages. Of the video, Xenia added:

I was so lucky to collaborate with Kate Watson Wallace on choreography for my friends Xiomara Henry and Attis Clopton to perform -- it was really emotional for all of us. Connecting to our bodies can be a really transformative and healing practice, it’s like music. Movement can give voice to sensations that are otherwise indescribable.

Watch/listen below.