Xenia Rubinos shares new single “Did My Best” (watch video)

We're still looking forward to a follow-up to Xenia Rubinos' excellent 2016 album Black Terry Cat, but she released a new single, "Who Shot Ya?," in October, and now she's followed it with another, "Did My Best," which is synth-heavy and glitchy with striking autotuned vocals. "This is a song about a sudden loss and wishing to see this person you never got to say goodbye to again," Xenia says. "I remember the moment when I felt I was done singing, it’s like when you cry so hard you forget why you were crying in the first place. As we listened back, the hairs on my arms and legs stood straight up, I felt my face getting hot. I suddenly felt that old familiar feeling. In that moment, in the basement during an eerie quarantine night of fireworks and ambulance sirens I suddenly remembered why I sing."

"Did My Best" is accompanied by a new video directed by Mario Rubén Carrión, which you can watch below. "I felt that making this video was my own healing ritual," Xenia says. "It’s my wish that this song can be a resting place for somebody’s feelings, that they can feel themselves inside of it and wrap themselves up in it when they need to."