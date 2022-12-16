XL Life announce debut album ‘The Boogie Down South,’ share “Baby Steps” ft. Bob Vylan

Cardiff punks XL Life have been dropping promising singles since late last year, and now they've announced their debut album, The Boogie Down South, due January 27 via Venn Records. It features recent singles "Just Do It" and "Noise," and the just-released "Baby Steps." The new song is a catchy, groovy hardcore anthem that definitely sounds a little inspired by pre-Glow On Turnstile, and it comes with a guest-rapped verse from UK grime punk duo Bob Vylan. Check it out below. Speaking about the album, vocalist Traxx says:

It’s all about living an Xtra Large Life, but in a context that holds longevity. Being that this is our whole mission statement, we’ve had to do the very thing that we didn’t want to do, which is to step back from the band until we are in a stable place. Placing our healing journey before anything else. We take the stance that anything is possible. Full restoration and recovery is possible. It might take some time and it will be painful but we are not here to repeat the wounds of the past.