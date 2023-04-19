XPoNential Fest 2023: Tegan & Sara, Hold Steady, Margo Price, Bruce Hornsby, more

Philadelphia radio station WXPN is throwing its 30th edition of the XPoNential Music Festival on September 22-24 at Wiggins Park in Camden, NJ. The lineup is out and passes go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM.

Friday, September 22 features Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Say She She, Don McCloskey, Nik Greeley & The Operators, and more TBA.

Saturday, September 23 features Tegan and Sara, The Hold Steady, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Bailen, Celisse Julia Pratt, Moustapha Noumbissi, and more TBA.

Sunday, September 24 features Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Allison Russell, Low Cut Connie, Leyla McCalla, Sunny War, Mobbluz, Velvet Rouge, and more TBA.

Check out the XPoNential Fest poster and a video trailer below.