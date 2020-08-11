XXL Freshman Class 2020 announced: Polo G, Chika, Fivio Foreign, Calboy & more

The 2020 XXL Freshman Class has finally been announced. This year's lineup is strong, including NLE Choppa, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Chika, Lil Keed, Calboy, Mulatto, Rod Wave, and 24kGoldn (who earned the most fan votes, earning him the 10th spot on the list). Watch the official lineup announcement video below.

As XXL wrote in the post announcing the lineup, due to the pandemic, they almost couldn't continue assembling this year's class, which iss why the issue containing the announcement came out two months later than usual. Additionally, the freshman class announcement is usually accompanied with a concert series featuring the entire freshman class (with one show in NYC and one in LA), but obviously those aren't happening this year.

XXL continued that Pop Smoke would've been included in the line-up, had his life not been tragically cut short earlier this year. As they wrote,

Pop was chosen as the first Freshman in the class, to which he happily accepted. Circumstances out of our control prevented us from including Pop as part of the cover posthumously, but to us, he is still part of the class. The issue features an unreleased interview from Pop’s January visit with us where he discussed his career and the Brooklyn drill scene. R.I.P. Pop Smoke.

You can read the entire issue when it comes out on September 1st. It includes additional interviews with Freddie Gibbs, T.I., Casanova, Tee Grizzley, Jamal Murray, and others. More info at XXL.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.