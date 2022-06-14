XXL Freshman Class 2022 announced: Nardo Wick, Babyface Ray, Doechii, Saucy Santana, more

The 2022 XXL Freshman Class has been announced. This year's lineup includes Nardo Wick, Doechii, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Kali, KayCyy, Cochise, Big30, KenTheMan, Big Scarr, Saucy Santana, and BabyTron (who got the most fan votes, earning him the 10th spot on the list). See the cover, and watch the official lineup announcement video below.

XXL's Freshman series is marking its 15th anniversary this year, and in the post announcing this year's class, they write, "The 2022 XXL Freshman Class is breaking the mold. They refuse to conform to the norm, and pride themselves on creating a fresh sound in hip-hop. Like the classes that came before them, these newly inducted rappers are aiming for superstardom."

The Freshman issue of XXL is out July 13, and it also includes interviews with Lupe Fiasco, Kevin Gates, Pi'erre Bourne, NLE Choppa, Yvngxchris, DJ Dahi, and others. Find more information on XXL.

