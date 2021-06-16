XXL reveals 2021 Freshman Class

The 2021 XXL Freshman Class has been revealed and it includes Detroit melodic rapper 42 Dugg, the Alabama-bred, TikTok-assisted Flo Milli, rapper/crooner Morray, rising Memphis star Pooh Shiesty, Milwaukee-based Quality Control signee Lakeyah, "BIG PURR" hitmaker Coi Leray, Raleigh/Syracuse sing-rapper Toosii, South Central sing-rapper Blxst, Kentucky spitter Rubi Rose, Puerto Rican-born emo-rapper Iann Dior, and another melodic voice from Michigan, DDG (who is this year's fan-voted 10th spot winner).

Usually there are concerts with all or most of the Freshman Class to celebrate, but those haven't been announced at this time, probably due to Covid. You can, however, catch many of these artists at Rolling Loud.