XXXTentacion’s assailants found guilty of first degree murder

Three men arrested in the 2018 shooting and death of rapper XXXTentacion have been found guilty of first degree murder. Via the Associated Press, after a month-long trial in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and a week of jury deliberation, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery, and will receive mandatory life sentences, to be given at a later date.

XXXTentacion (Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop and robbed of $50,000 on June 18, 2018. He died later that day.

The trial also featured testimony from a fourth man, Robert Allen, who said he participated in the robbery and last year plead guilty to second degree murder.

At the time of his murder, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges against his pregnant girlfriend.