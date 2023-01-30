Xylouris White announce new album & tour, share “Latin White”

George Xylouris and Jim White have announced their fifth album, The Forest in Me, which will be out April 14 via Drag City. Like their other albums, this was produced and engineered by Fugazi's Guy Picciotto. "The past several years created a very particular situation that none of us had ever lived through, in such seclusion in our homes and within ourselves," says George. "In the isolation I found other wrinkles/folds in my inner being. That helped create this music, as did the unusual way we went about recording."

Jim White adds, "The night before the curfew I acquired some mics from a studio and bought an interface. And learnt to record. And tracked. George tracked in Crete. Guy, in New York, helped assemble the structures and find combinations." You can check out "Latin White," which Picciotto is credited as a co-writer on, below.

Xylouris White will be touring around their appearance at Knoxville's Big Ears festival this spring, wrapping things up in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on April 6. Tickets will be on sale soon, and all dates are listed below.

XYLOURIS WHITE - 2023 TOUR DATES

March 26 - Sala Rosa, Montreal, QC Canada

March 28 & 29 - Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA

March 30 - April 2 - Big Ears Festival, Knoxville, TN

April 4 - Solar Myth, Philadelphia, PA

April 5 - Cafe Nine, New Haven, CT

April 6 - (Le) Poisson Rouge, Manhattan, NY